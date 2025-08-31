Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is enjoying massive buzz all across. Not only in the South, but it is also a hot topic of discussion even in mainstream cinema. Result? A fantastic 81% jump in the last 24 hours. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is now all set to enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 3

The first installment of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe was released in theatres worldwide on August 28, 2025. Along with the homeground Malayalam, it is also bringing in impressive footfalls from the Telugu and Tamil belt. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra raked in 7.25 crores on day 3.

Dominic Arun’s directorial enjoyed an 81% jump in earnings, compared to 4 crores earned on Friday. The overall net collection in India reaches 13.95 crores, all languages included. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. The Malayalam superhero film has recovered 46.5% of its reported cost in only 3 days. At this pace, it will inevitably gain the hit verdict.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in all languages:

Day 1: 2.70 crores

Day 2: 4 crores

Day 3: 7.25 crores

Total: 13.95 crores

Set to enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025

By the completion of its first extended weekend, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen‘s film will enter the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. It is currently competing against Sumathi Valavu, which has grossed 15.94 crores at the box office. That milestone will be easily surpassed today.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 13.95 crores

India gross: 16.46 crores

Budget: 30 crores

Budget recovery: 46.5%

