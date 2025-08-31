YRF spy thriller War 2 has slowed down at the box office with the arrival of Param Sundari. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial was already dwindling due to the mixed word-of-mouth, and things don’t look very favorable. Amid it all, there’s some good news as it is close to achieving a milestone for the lead actor Hrithik Roshan. Scroll below for the day 17 worldwide update!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Within two weeks, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani co-starrer has fallen below the one crore mark, which is simply disappointing. In 17 days, War 2 has accumulated 240.81 crores in all languages in India. At this pace, it may not even achieve the 250 crore mark in its lifetime.

War 2 Overseas Run

The 100 crore club is a far-fetched dream now. At the overseas box office, the YRF spy thriller has garnered 77 crore gross. During the 2019 run, the original War earned 91.58 crore gross, a feat that the sequel may be unable to touch.

Hrithik Roshan has a worldwide milestone to look forward to!

The worldwide box office collection surges to 361.15 crore gross. It is currently the 39th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the global box office.

War 2 needs to earn 13 crores more to beat Krrish 3 (374 crores) and become Hrithik Roshan’s second-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. The 2019 War stands at #1 spot with 466.82 crore earnings.

And during the process, it will also leave behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores), Bajirao Mastani (367 crores), and Kabir Singh (368.32 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (17 days)

India net: 240.81 crores

India gross: 284.15 crores

Overseas gross: 77 crores

Worldwide gross: 361.15 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 3: 81% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Set To Enter Top 10 Mollywood Grossers Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News