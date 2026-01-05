Sydney Sweeney starrer R-rated movie, The Housemaid, has been performing strongly at the box office. It has now crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film opened in overseas markets last weekend and has already crossed $50 million internationally. Scroll below for the deets.

The thriller film has been well-received by critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics giving it a 73% rating stated that it is a sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that once dominated multiplexes. The film comes together nicely, thanks to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of Black Phone 2.

The Housemaid has crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide!

According to the latest data, The Housemaid collected $14.86 million on its 3rd weekend at the domestic box office. It has gained 28 theaters in North America and declined by 2.9% from last weekend. After this weekend, the Sydney Sweeney-starrer film has reached a cumulative total of $75.7 million in North America.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest data, The Housemaid has collected $27.4 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. It shot up by 48.1% from last weekend when it opened overseas. After its second overseas weekend, the thriller has reached a cumulative total of $57.3 million across 63 markets. Combining it with its $75.7 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of the film has reached $133 million, surpassing the $100 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $75.7 million

International – $57.3 million

Worldwide – $133 million

Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid follows Millie, who is trying to escape her past, and accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina and Andrew Winchester. But it quickly unravels into something far more dangerous. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end. It is tracking to earn between $210 million and $260 million in its worldwide run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

