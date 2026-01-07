Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated psychological erotic thriller The Housemaid continued its strong domestic run in the United States, posting a striking performance in its third week after releasing on December 19. The film remains among the top three performing titles in the country, holding its position alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance: Strong Monday Numbers Reflect Staying Power

Monday brought another solid chapter to the film’s run as The Housemaid earned $1.6 million from 3,070 theaters, posting a per-screen average of $527. The figure represented a 58.7% decline from Sunday’s $3.9 million and a 54.5% drop from the holiday-fueled Monday of the previous week, when the film collected $3.5 million. Even with expected weekday drops, the numbers indicate durability as the film progresses deeper into its theatrical window.

The Housemaid Edges Past Black Phone 2

The total earnings now stand at an impressive $134.8 million worldwide (per The Numbers). Domestic audiences account for $77.5 million of that sum, while overseas markets have contributed a notable $57.3 million. The movie’s domestic traction has been especially significant, surpassing Blumhouse’s second-highest-grossing release of 2025 in North America, the horror sequel Black Phone 2 ($77.3 million).

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $77.5 million

International – $57.3 million

Worldwide – $134.8 million

The Housemaid Projected Domestic Earnings

Produced on a controlled budget of $35 million, The Housemaid has already moved far beyond its break-even point. The movie’s profitability is now secure, with projections pointing toward a domestic finish between $100 million and $120 million by the end of its theatrical run.

