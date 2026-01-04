The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, continues to hold a firm place among the top three performing titles at the domestic box office, sitting right behind Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2. The audience interest remains steady and convincing for the thriller, driven by impressive performances from Sweeney, Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and other cast members.

With an impressive $82 million global haul, the film is now eyeing the ambitious $100 million mark at both the domestic and worldwide box office.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

The first day of the new year has clearly worked in favor of The Housemaid. The movie’s daily numbers moved ahead of Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, with $4.6 million collected on January 1. The next day, on Friday, it climbed to $5.2 million from 3,070 theaters, resulting in a per-screen average of $1,693. The figures reflected a 13% daily rise and only a 0.8% dip compared to last Friday’s $5.23 million, pointing toward strong audience retention.

Domestic Market Leads Overall Gross

The Housemaid’s domestic numbers in the American market account for $66 million, illustrating the home market’s central role in the film’s success. Overseas markets have added a solid $16.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, offering balanced support without overshadowing domestic strength.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $66 million

International – $16.3 million

Total – $82.3 million

$100 Million Milestone Within Reach

The erotic psychological thriller is now moving closer to the $100 million milestone both globally and in the domestic market. Interestingly, reaching this mark would make it the first Lionsgate release in over two years to achieve such a result.

The third weekend has already started on a strong note, with projections pointing toward $12 million to $15 million by the end of the three-day frame. The Housemaid’s showing in the next week will decide if it can compete with all the new films slated for release in January.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: 10 Critically Acclaimed Hollywood Films Of 2025 That Deserved More Love At The Box Office: From Black Bag To Hamnet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News