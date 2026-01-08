Marty Supreme continues to write a remarkable chapter for A24 as the awards season draws closer and Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar prospects rise with each passing day. The R-rated sports drama is currently playing in 2,887 theaters across the US and is holding firm in a crowded box office field. The domestic audiences are showing clear loyalty, with the film earning almost twice the Tuesday numbers of Anaconda ($1.1 million), a notable sign of strength at this stage of its run.

Marty Supreme’s Impressive Third Tuesday Performance

On its third Tuesday (19th day), Marty Supreme collected just over $2 million at the domestic box office. This marks one of the best 3rd Tuesday performances in A24’s history, showcasing the film’s reception by both the audience and critics.

Strong Domestic Numbers Drive The Box Office Total

The film’s total box office gross has now reached $68.3 million against a $65 million production budget. Domestic earnings account for the vast majority of that sum, standing at $59.5 million (as of January 6, 2026, via The Numbers). Overseas markets have contributed $8.8 million so far (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), with several territories still waiting for release. The domestic-heavy performance highlights the film’s cultural grip in the US, where it has played consistently since opening.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

Domestic – $59.5 million

International – $8.8 million

Worldwide – $68.3 million

Major Milestones Within Reach

Marty Supreme is also approaching two major box office milestones. The first involves surpassing Civil War’s $68.8 million to become the highest-grossing domestic release under the A24 banner, a mark expected to fall within the week. The second target is Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, another 2025 awards season favorite that earned $71.5 million domestically.

Marty Supreme Exceeded Expectations At The Box Office

With a $65 million production cost, excluding marketing, the film holds the title of the most expensive release in A24’s history, even above Civil War’s $50 million price tag. Early chatter raised doubts about whether such an awards-focused release could turn a profit during its theatrical run, especially after a challenging financial year for the distributor.

However, holiday playtime reshaped that narrative entirely. Marty Supreme outperformed expectations during the festive corridor and continues to deliver solid daily numbers. A long awards season runway adds further upside, strengthening the film’s path toward profitability. Overseas expansion between January and February offers another layer of potential growth.

Domestic Box Office Projection For Marty Supreme

Current projections place the film’s domestic finish between $80 million and $100 million. If achieved, Marty Supreme will stand as both a commercial and critical triumph, redefining the scale of success possible for an A24 awards contender.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

