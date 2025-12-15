Oscar season is getting close, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is quietly doing something few expected this late in the game. The film opened with big money behind it, earned loud praise from critics, and then slipped out of public attention in the United States. Now, 77 days after release, it has stepped back into the spotlight with a sudden jump in screens during its 12th weekend, bringing along a modest but noticeable rise in daily earnings.

One Battle After Another: US Audience Response & Early Struggles

The issue for One Battle After Another always sat with American audiences. The critics praised it heavily, with some calling it one of the strongest films in several years, and to top that, awards chatter followed it from the start. However, none of that translated into public excitement early on. The viewers stayed away, and the film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, slowly lost screens week after week. Last week, it was playing in only 31 theaters nationwide, a rough place for a film carrying DiCaprio’s name.

Paul Thomas Anderson Film Expands From 31 To 572 Theaters

However, the Holiday weekend arrived, and theaters opened their doors again. The screen count jumped from 31 to 572 in a short burst, and with that came a shift in daily earnings. Friday delivered $135K, a sharp 380.3% rise compared to the previous day’s $28K. The comparison to the prior Friday looked even stronger, showing a 1410.9% jump from less than $9K, as per Box Office Mojo.

Saturday followed with $185K, marking a 37% increase from Friday. Sunday added another $130K and by the end of the weekend, the film collected $450K domestically. For a movie left for quiet weeks, the result felt meaningful. The timing also mattered, as awards season screenings often help films find new attention and renewed word of mouth.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

North America – $71.1 million

International – $133.3 million

Worldwide- $204.4 million

Worldwide Box Office Total & Overseas Strength

One Battle After Another now stands at $204.4 million worldwide, with overseas markets accounting for a significant portion of that total, contributing $133.3 million. The domestic earnings now stand at $71.1 million, a figure that surpasses Danny Boyle’s 2025 horror sequel, 28 Years Later, which grossed $70.3 million in the United States.

By moving ahead of that title, One Battle After Another now holds the number 29 spot among the top 30 highest-grossing domestic films of the year, per Box Office Mojo. Now, the coming days will show whether this late spark turns into something steadier or fades back into silence.

