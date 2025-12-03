For fans of post-apocalyptic thrillers, the world of 28 Days Later has always been less about zombies and more about people — their fears, their choices, and the monsters they slowly become when the rules fall away. The universe of 28 Years Later, created by Danny Boyle, is now expanding with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple set to release in theaters on January 16, 2025.

Fueling the excitement, the makers have now dropped a new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The franchise takes a leap into the unknown with the chilling new trailer. The latest installment doesn’t ease us into hope or survival. Instead, the trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple teases something darker, stranger, and more uncomfortable than ever before. It’s the kind of follow-up that forces you to question whether humanity rebuilt anything at all — or only learned how to destroy what was left.

There’s an unsettling tension that grows with every frame, creating a sense that the infected may no longer be the biggest threat. Fans who waited decades for this continuation may be surprised to realize the horror isn’t in the outbreak — it’s in what humanity turns into after.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple New Trailer Introduces A Chilling Twist

In a continuation of the epic story Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) enters a complicated relationship that carries consequences capable of reshaping what’s left of the world. Meanwhile, Spike’s (Alfie Williams) run-in with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes an inescapable nightmare, blurring the line between victim and villain.

This isn’t a world ruled by the infected — but by survivors whose motives are far from humane. The Bone Temple hints at political power games, manipulation, and survival instincts pushed past reason.

The Franchise Lives On With a New Voice

Originally kick-started by Danny Boyle, the iconic franchise is evolving under the direction of Nia DaCosta, known for her sharp visual storytelling and emotional edge. With DaCosta at the helm and a story penned by longtime collaborator Alex Garland, the series takes a bold leap into unfamiliar territory.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the film is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland, while Cillian Murphy returns as Executive Producer. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lews-Parry.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer

