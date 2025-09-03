The horror world created by Danny Boyle is set to expand with the next installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Following the recent chapter, 28 Years Later, the makers have announced a new chapter in the universe. Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple today. The film is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026.

Expanding The 28 Years Later Universe

Building upon the world originally crafted in 28 Years Later by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple takes that universe in an entirely new and unexpected direction. The film is touted to continue the epic narrative with fresh twists under the direction of Nia DaCosta. Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Team & Cast

Nia DaCosta helms the film while Alex Garland penned the script, ensuring that the story remains grounded in the original vision while exploring bold, new territory. The film is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland, while Cillian Murphy returns as Executive Producer. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple promises a gripping saga, combining intense storytelling with the chilling atmosphere.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple features a talented ensemble cast that brings the story’s complex characters to life. Ralph Fiennes leads as Dr. Kelson, while Jack O’Connell portrays the menacing Jimmy Crystal. Alfie Williams reprises his role as Spike, navigating the dangers of this new world alongside Erin Kellyman and Chi Lews-Parry. Together, the cast navigates a world where the line between human and monster blurs, ensuring that audiences are confronted not only with external threats but also with the darker aspects of human nature.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is slated to hit theaters worldwide on January 16, 2025.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Weapons OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Zach Cregger’s Acclaimed Horror Hit Online On Rent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News