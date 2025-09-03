Tom Holland may be known worldwide as Spider-Man, but away from the cameras, he has faced his own challenges. The actor has spoken openly about dealing with dyslexia, ADHD, sleep issues, and mental health struggles. His honesty shows that even the biggest stars go through difficult times and learn to overcome them.

Early Struggles With Dyslexia & ADHD

Tom Holland was diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age, and later also revealed that he has ADHD. In an interview with IGN, Tom explained how these conditions still shape the way he works. He said, “I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character.”

He further continued, “So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual, just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.”

Along with learning difficulties, Tom also experiences sleepwalking, sleep undresser, and cognitive dreaming, which he described in past interviews, per GQ. He said, “Four out of 10 sleeps I wake up completely naked.”

Tom Holland’s Next Project

Tom is currently focusing on his upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Filmmakers began shooting in August 2025 in Glasgow, where the streets have been redesigned to look like New York City. Fans have spotted him in a brand-new Spidey suit, happily meeting people on set.

Several behind-the-scenes videos circulating on the internet hint at exciting stunts and chase scenes within the city. The story is expected to continue right after the events of No Way Home, when the world has forgotten that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Reports suggest that the movie may also bring in Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. If true, it could mean that Spider-Man will join forces with these heroes to fight a dangerous enemy.

