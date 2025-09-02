Hollywood’s most loved couple and rising stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have painted the town red with their blooming romance. Though the couple does not prefer revealing much about their personal lives, the Euphoria star could barely hide the dazzle of her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The duo tried to keep their romance behind the curtains; however, their occasional PDA moments surely melt the hearts of their fans. Let’s look at some of the most adorable moments of the Spider-Man co-stars and the newly engaged couple.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Kissed In A Car

The duo has been good friends since they started working together. However, their dating news became official when paps spotted the couple kissing in a car in Los Angeles. Holland and Zendaya confirmed the affair later that year.

Tom Holland Confirmed Their Relationship With A Post

Uncharted star gave a subtle indication of brewing romance between him and Zendaya when he shared an adorable post on her birthday. Holland took to social media to express his love by sharing a cute mirror selfie of both. The ace actor wrote, ‘My MJ,’ as he wished her on her birthday.

The Louvre Museum in Paris

In 2022, the charming couple made their first public appearance at the Louvre Museum while visiting Paris. Fans were excited to see the duo holding hands and stealing glances as they walked around the museum.



Tom Holland And Zendaya Enjoyed Each Other’s Company

Since the couple made their relationship official, they have been spotted spending quality time together on various occasions. In 2022, they were spotted at a park in West London, where they were seen taking a stroll near the Cherry star’s home. In the snap, her hand was wrapped around Tom’s neck as he kissed her hand affectionately.

Zendaya Shared An Adorable Picture Of Them On Tom Holland’s Birthday

Dune star knows how to make her love feel cherished on his special day. The actress took to Instagram and posted a blissful image of them. The black and white image reflected their absolute comfort and love for each other. She wrote in the captions, ‘Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3’

The brilliant stars who met on the sets of the Spider-Man franchise have finally confirmed their engagement in January 2025. The couple keeps the details of the wedding private

