The Drama is hitting digital platforms today and is already a box-office winner. The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer became the 5th film in A24’s 13-year history to cross the $100 million milestone worldwide. It recently surpassed Materialists to become A24’s all-time 4th-highest-grossing film worldwide. It still needs a solid jump to beat Civil War and break into the top 3 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Drama at the worldwide box office

The rom-com lost a large number of screens in North America this past weekend with the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. It collected $908k on its 5th weekend at the domestic box office. It declined by 64.7% from last weekend owing to the loss of 1,125 screens in North America. The movie is running on only 857 screens in its home territory.

After five weekends, The Drama’s domestic total has hit $46.9 million. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Zendaya-starrer romantic comedy has hit a $69.7 million cume overseas. Allied to the $46.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide total now stands at $116.7 million. The movie is expected to gross between $120 million and $130 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $46.9 million

International – $69.8 million

Worldwide – $116.7 million

Can it beat Civil War as the 3rd-highest-grossing A24 release ever?

According to the report, The Drama has beaten the worldwide haul of Materialists a few days ago and has become the all-time 4th-highest-grossing A24 movie. For the record, Materialists collected $107.9 million in its global lifetime. The Drama now eyes the global total of Civil War to break into A24’s top three grossers. According to the report, the romance comedy is tracking to gross between $120 million and $130 million worldwide.

If it lands at the higher end of the projected range, it could surpass the global haul of Civil War. The Drama is still about $11 million away from surpassing Civil War, and with the dominance of big-studio films, it might be a difficult journey for it to achieve this feat. To top it all off, the film is now available on digital platforms for rent or purchase.

Check out the top 5 A24 movies worldwide

Marty Supreme – $181 million Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022): $148 million Civil War (2024): $127 million The Drama – $116.7 million Materialists (2025): $108 million

The Drama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya was released on April 3.

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