Avatar: Fire and Ash’s pre-sales trend declines on its second day in China. However, it remains one of the top pre-sales of 2025 for Hollywood films at the box office in China. Avatar 3’s pre-sales collection is inches away from surpassing the pre-sales total of Jurassic World Rebirth in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 is still far from matching up to Avatar: The Way of Water’s pre-sales total at the box office in China. It needs to pick up the pace if Avatar 3 wants to beat its predecessor. The film is tracking to earn a strong opening in China, even the debut weekend collection of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s two-day pre-sales collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash finished its second day of pre-sales on Sunday at the box office in China. Its pre-sales collection, after two days, is $3.8 million for the period from December 17 to 21. There are still four days to go before the pre-sales end. Exhibitors have opened 96k screenings for the bookings on day 2 of the pre-sales.

2-day pre-sales breakdown

Wednesday, early screenings – $175k

Thursday previews – $450k

Friday, opening day – $1.3 million

Saturday, day 2 – $1.3 million

Sunday, day 3 – $515k

Total – $3.8 million

Set to beat Jurassic World Rebirth’s pre-sales collection in China

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 is poised to surpass Jurassic World Rebirth’s $3.9 million pre-sales total in China. It will thus become the 2nd biggest pre-sales of 2025 for Hollywood in China. Even so, Avatar: Fire and Ash remains well below Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s $7 million and Zootopia 2’s $7.1 million two-day pre-sales cume at the same point.

James Cameron‘s third film could earn over $10 million from pre-sales in China, which could be the biggest for a Hollywood live-action film since 2022, but is almost half of what Avatar 2 collected during its pre-sales in China in 2022. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

