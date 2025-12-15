Ruben Fleischer’s heist threequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is nearing the end of its first month in theaters and has collected $213.3 million worldwide to date. This places the crime thriller as the 20th highest-grossing film of 2025 (Box Office Mojo) and secures its spot among the top 1,000 highest-grossing movies of all time. The film has already surpassed its $90 million production budget. However, it remains $11.7 million short of its estimated break-even point of $225 million, using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule.

On the domestic front, Now You See Me 3 currently ranks as the 31st highest-grossing release of the year in North America, with earnings of $59.3 million. As its theatrical run continues, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer heist flick has beaten Zack Snyder’s 2004 zombie hit Dawn of the Dead ($59m) and is inches away from outgrossing Christopher Reeve’s superhero follow-up, Superman III (1983), at the North American box office. Here’s a closer look at how much more the film needs to earn domestically to surpass that milestone.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Superman III – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $59.3 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $213.3 million

Superman III – Box Office Summary

North America: $60 million

International: $20.3 million

Worldwide: $80.3 million

Based on the above numbers, the heist threequel is now around $700K short of the superhero movie in domestic earnings. At its current pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to overtake Superman III within the next few days. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Now You See Me 3 vs. Christopher Reeve’s Superman Franchise

Let’s take a look at how the heist threequel stacks up against the four films in Christopher Reeve’s Superman franchise in terms of North American box office earnings:

Superman (1978): $134.2 million Superman II (1981): $108.2 million Superman III (1983): $60 million Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987): $15.7 million

As you can see, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already outgrossed the fourth installment of Christopher Reeve’s Superman franchise and is on track to surpass Superman III domestically. However, matching the North American totals of the first two Superman films appears beyond reach for the heist thriller during its ongoing theatrical run.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 19: Surpasses This Significant Milestone & Mufasa: The Lion King’s Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News