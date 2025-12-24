Dhurandhar has shattered all the expectations by a huge margin and is on track to enter the 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. Such tremendous success led to speculations that the film would be dubbed in South languages and released in theaters. However, nothing of the sort is happening, as the biggie has already made significant earnings down South in its original Hindi language. Amid this, it has been officially announced that Dhurandhar 2 will witness a pan-India release. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 to be dubbed in South languages

For those who aren’t aware, the Dhurandhar sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It will clash with Yash’s much-awaited Toxic. Considering the demand and huge anticipation, the makers have now decided to release the Dhurandhar sequel on a pan-India level by dubbing it in South languages. In addition to the original Hindi version, the movie will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Dhurandhar 2 aims to beat Mahavatar Narsimha in the South dubbed versions

With a pan-India release confirmed, Dhurandhar 2 is now targeting a major feat among Bollywood movies. As of now, Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in South languages. For those who don’t know, Mahavatar Narsimha amassed 63.06 crore net from the South-dubbed versions at the Indian box office. It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned 56.42 crore net.

With a strong hype already in place, Dhurandhar 2 is definitely a contender to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in South languages. Since Dhurandhar has fetched good numbers from down South, especially the Telugu states, expectations are high for the sequel. If all goes well, it might also become the first Bollywood movie to touch the 100 crore net mark from the dubbed versions.

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is currently in the post-production stage. It will feature Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Considering Akshaye Khanna’s death in the first installment, he is unlikely to be seen in the sequel. However, he may reprise the role through flashback portions.

