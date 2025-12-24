James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash has been underperforming at the Indian box office, but still, it is heading for a respectable sum. On the first Monday, the film experienced a significant drop, but on Tuesday, day 5, it remained steady. In fact, the biggie witnessed a slight jump. Due to this, it comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of this year’s horror biggie, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Due to the wave of Dhurandhar, the run of the Avatar threequel has been impacted significantly. Still, the film is getting its share of audience on a daily basis. Yesterday, on day 5, it earned an estimated 9.3 crores, showing a jump from day 4’s 9 crores. This upward trend has been witnessed in the absence of discounted ticket rates, which is a good sign.

Overall, Avatar: Fire And Ash has earned an estimated 85.55 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. It equals 103.5 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. While the number looks good in isolation, it’s underwhelming if one considers the brand of Avatar.

Although the movie is performing below par, it will soon achieve its first major milestone of 100 crore net collection. From its present position, the film needs 14.5 crores to hit a century, which is likely to be achieved on the 7th day.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.5 crores

Day 3 – 25.75 crores

Day 4 – 9 crores

Day 5 – 9.3 crores

Total – 85.55 crores

Surpasses The Conjuring: Last Rites

With 85.55 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed The Conjuring: Last Rites (82.11 crores). Soon, it will also overtake the lifetime collection of Jurassic World Rebirth (100.56 crores), F1 (102.82 crores), and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (106.90 crores) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Less Than 1.2 Crores Away From Becoming Mammootty’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News