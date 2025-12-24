Zootopia 2 returns to the domestic top 5 rankings on Monday; however, it did not regain the #1 spot and is currently at #2. But this shows its strong grasp at the box office. The Zootopia sequel is edging closer to a major milestone at the domestic box office. It is awaiting a Holiday corridor boost on Christmas day and the following weekend. It is on track to surpass the 6th highest-grossing Harry Potter film domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is performing strongly, temporarily thwarted by the four new releases. It is one of the top 25 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. The animated sequel still has a long way to go before becoming the top-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office, despite being the highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Zootopia 2 at the domestic box office after 27 days

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, Zootopia is at #2 in the domestic box office rankings after Monday. It collected $4.4 million on its 4th Monday at the domestic box office. It has registered the 2nd biggest 4th Monday ever for Thanksgiving animations, and it increased by 113% from last Monday, despite losing 295 theaters the previous Friday. It has collected $287.5 million at the domestic box office after twenty-seven days. The film is expected to hit $300 million milestone at the North American box office.

Set to surpass Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the 4th installment in the Harry Potter film franchise and the sequel to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This Daniel Radcliffe starrer Harry Potter installment is the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise. Goblet of Fire collected $290.4 million in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

It is the #127 highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, and Zootopia 2 is less than $5 million away from surpassing the Harry Potter flick. The Zootopia sequel ranks #128 on the all-time highest-grossing films list domestically. The animation is set to become the #127 highest-grossing film in North America ever, and with that, it will move closer to the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list domestically.

More about the film

The film was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has grossed approximately 8.5 times its budget, an exceptional box office performance by any standard. It has collected $1.28 billion worldwide. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $287.5 million

International – $993.1 million

Worldwide – $1.28 billion

