James Cameron directed Avatar: Fire and Ash is already a part of 2025’s top 15 highest-grossing films list. The sci-fi epic has already surpassed the global haul of Thunderbolts* and is edging closer to the $400 million milestone worldwide. It will soon surpass the global box office of Captain America: Brave New World. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s latest collection at the worldwide box office

James Cameron’s movie recorded the 4th biggest first Monday at the domestic box office this year. It collected $13.3 million on its first Monday, with a drop of just 45.2% from Sunday. With that, the film has crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. After just four days, the film has hit $102.5 million.

Based on Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $37.4 million at the overseas box office on its first Monday across 53 markets. It has hit the $296.2 million international cume in just four days. In addition to the $102.5 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of Avatar 3 stands at $398.7 million. It has crossed $400 million on Tuesday, but the numbers have not yet been revealed.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film after 4 days

North America – $102.5 million

International – $296.2 million

Worldwide – $398.7 million

Surpasses Thunderbolts* & Enters 2025’s top 15 highest-grossing films list

Thunderbolts* is the lowest-grossing MCU movie of the year, featuring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan reprising their previous roles. It was the 15th-highest-grossing film of 2025, collecting $382.4 million at the worldwide box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the $382.4 million worldwide run of this MCU movie as the #15 highest-grossing 2025 film.

Avatar 3’s next target is Captain America: Brave New World, with its $415.1 million global run. This weekend, James Cameron’s epic saga is set to enter 2025’s global top 10. For that, the movie will have to surpass Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $598.7 million global cume. It is doing well in its theatrical run. James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 4: Crosses This Major Milestone After Registering 4th Biggest 1st Monday Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News