Hugh Jackman’s critically favored new movie Song Sung Blue delivered an impressive jump in earnings on Tuesday, holding firm inside a packed box office market. The movie’s strong reviews and solid word of mouth from early viewers continue to fuel interest, giving the musical biopic a reliable lift during the midweek frame and keeping it visible among tougher competition.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance: Domestic Box Office Leads Global Earnings

Song Sung Blue pairs Hugh Jackman with Kate Hudson, and both performances continue to earn praise from critics and audiences alike.

As of now, the worldwide earnings for Song Sung Blue now stand at $31.7 million against a reported production budget of $30 million. Domestic numbers form the backbone of that total, with $26.7 million collected from 2,705 theaters so far. Overseas markets have contributed $4.9 million, providing valuable support, even though the primary weight of the run remains in North America. The balance between domestic and international numbers reflects the film’s stronger appeal at home, helped by familiar music and Hugh Jackman’s draw.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $26.7 million

International – $4.9 million

Worldwide – $31.7 million

Tuesday Earnings Reflect Positive Word Of Mouth

Tuesday brought a clear financial rise. The film collected $1.1 million for the day, reflecting an almost 90% surge compared to Monday’s $600K, as per Box Office Mojo. The figure also represents a 41.9% drop from last Tuesday’s holiday-driven $1.9 million.

Long-Term Outlook & Box Office Expectations

With a $30 million production cost, excluding marketing expenses, Song Sung Blue requires approximately $75 million worldwide to fully cover its costs. However, current projections point toward a domestic finish between $38 million and $45 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

