Korean Kanakaraji Box Office Collection Day 7: Where Does Film Stand After Opening Week? (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju has wrapped up its first week at the box office. The Telugu horror-comedy has proven to be Varun’s most successful film in recent years. After the failure of Matka and Operation Valentine, Korean Kanakaraju has given the actor a boost at the box office. The film has also entered the top 10 in Tollywood’s opening weeks in 2026. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film!

Where Does Korean Kanakaraju Stand After a Week?

The film opened to a stellar 4.20 crore net in India. The Varun Tej-starrer maintained momentum during the opening weekend, bringing in a total of 13.2 crore. The film saw a nearly 50% dip on its first Monday, bringing in 2.1 crore. It saw a further drop on Tuesday, collecting 1.6 crore. On its first Thursday, the daily collection went below 1 crore. The net total of the film stands at 19.02 crore, which equals 22.44 crore gross.

With Korean Kanakaraju‘s 19.02 crore net total after week 1, it has entered the top 10 opening weeks of Kollywood in 2026. The film’s entry has led to Nari Nari Naduma Murari being removed from the list. The film is in 9th place, trailing Chennai Love Story (26.92 crore).

Top 10 Opening Week Of Tollywood Films In 2026

Pedi: 193.55 crore (8-day) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 179.15 crore (11-day) Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 66.97 crore (8-day) Anaganaga Oka Raju: 40.65 crore (9-day) Lenin: 36.65 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 35.85 crore Dacoit: 28.45 crore Chennai Love Story: 26.92 crore Korean Kanakaraju: 19.02 crore Nagabandham: 15.35 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Budget vs Recovery

Merlapaka Gandhi’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 38 crore. In a week, the film has recovered 50% of its budget. Korean Kanakaraju needs a strong weekend and good momentum at the box office to recover its budget and enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 4.85 crore

Day 4: 2.1 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Day 6: 1.29 crore

Day 7: 0.83

Total: 19.02 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 38 crore

India net: 19.02 crore

Budegt recovery: 50%

India gross: 22.44 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 27.44 crore

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