Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 Stays Untouchable In 2026’s Top 10 Indian Grossers, Dhamaal 4 At #10 (Photo Credit: Jio Studios/T-Series)

It’s been over 8 months in 2026, and it’s time to look back at the top 10 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office. As expected, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is sitting at the top, and it seems that no other film than Ramayana can challenge its position to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The recent success story of Bollywood, Dhamaal 4, is holding the 10th spot on the list. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 stands untouchable at #1 with a massive gap over Border 2

Backed by insane ground-level buzz, Dhurandhar 2 did wonders at the box office, both domestically and internationally. Riding on extraordinary word-of-mouth, it amassed a mind-blowing 1850.85 crore gross worldwide to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The 2nd spot is held by Sunny Deol-led Border 2 with 485.3 crore gross. If calculated, the difference between #1 and #2 is a staggering 1365.55 crore.

Peddi, Jana Nayagan, Karuppu, and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in the top 6

Ram Charan’s Peddi is sitting in the 3rd position. Although it was a commercial failure, it grossed 341.13 crore at the worldwide box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan holds the 4th spot with 323.3 crore gross. While Vijay’s film is still running in theaters, it’ll finish in the same spot. Suriya’s Karuppu is in the 5th place with a solid 315 crore gross.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ranks 6th with a worldwide gross of 300.79 crore. The first 6 films on the list grossed 300 crore or more, while the remaining 4 have grossed below 300 crore.

Bhooth Bangla To Dhamaal 4: The films occupying 7th to 10th spots

Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla grossed 292.64 crore at the worldwide box office, securing the 7th spot among top Indian grossers of 2026. Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is in the 8th position with 241.92 crore gross. Vaazha 2 holds the 9th spot with 238.46 crore. Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 concludes the list by grabbing the 10th spot, grossing 235.95 crore. Since Dhamaal 4 is still running in theaters, it might replace Vaazha 2 in the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Peddi – 341.13 crore Jana Nayagan – 323.3 crore Karuppu – 315 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Drishyam 3 – 241.92 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Dhamaal 4 – 235.95 crore

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