GDN Box Office Collection Day 7: Ends Opening Week With Less Than 5 Crore (Photo Credit: Instagram)

R Madhavan’s latest biographical film GDN has seen a steady decline at the box office since its release on August 7. The film clashed with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, which is quite unstoppable at the box office. GDN is nowhere near DC’s collections and is almost a losing proposition. In its first week, the film’s daily collection crossed a crore in only one day. Check out the detailed box office report of GDN.

How Much Did GDN Earn In 7 Days?

R Madhavan-starrer had a disappointing start at the box office, earning 0.53 crore. The film saw a boost over its first Saturday and Sunday, ending the opening weekend with a total of 2.69 crore net at the domestic box office. The film saw a steady dip in collections over its first week at the box office in India. The net total of the film stands at 4.31 crore at the end of the opening week, which equals 5.09 crore gross.

Day-Wise Collection Of GDN (Net)

Day 1: 0.53 crore

Day 2: 0.93 crore

Day 3: 1.23 crore

Day 4: 0.46 crore

Day 5: 0.43 crore

Day 6: 0.39 crore

Day 7: 0.34 crore

Total: 4.31 crore

Trails Rocketry by 69%

R Madhavan’s last biographical film was Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film did well at the box office and was also praised by critics. However, GDN has not been able to impress critics and audience as Rocketry did. Rocketry also marked the directorial debut of the famed actor.

In its opening week, Rocketry earned 13.76 crore net in India. This is way more than what GDN has managed to collect over its first week. GDN is trailing Rocketry by 68.68% at the end of the opening week. It is highly unlikely that GDN will make a comeback at the box office. While DC has been giving it tough competition, from today onwards, the Tamil film Vishwanath And Sons will also give it a run for its money. The recently released film stars Suriya in the lead.

More About GDN

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biographical drama sees R. Madhavan as Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a lesser-known legendary inventor and engineer. He was also known as the Edison of India. The film is set in pre-independent India and narrates the triumphs and struggles of GD Naidu as he creates groundbreaking innovations while fighting powerful authorities. The film also stars Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, and others.

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