Primetime Worldwide Box Office: Can Robert Pattinson’s A24 Film Beat His Lowest 2026 Grosser? Here’s The Magic Number! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Primetime is the upcoming thriller starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role. A24 will distribute the thriller film in North America. Pattinson’s lowest grosser of 2026 is also an A24 movie – The Drama. As The Drama and The Odyssey are both financial successes, all eyes are now set on Pattinson’s upcoming movie, Primetime. Today, we are calculating the box-office total that the upcoming film needs to surpass, which is The Drama, one of A24’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film will have its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. It will compete for the Golden Lion. The critics and his fans are eagerly waiting for Pattinson’s movie, which is in a different genre from The Drama and The Odyssey. He keeps experimenting with his roles, and even if a film is not financially successful, his performance is widely praised; hence, there is always hype around his movies.

The Drama at the box office

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson has had two releases in 2026 to date, and Primetime is his third film this year. The Drama was released earlier this year and was a box office success. It is also the 4th-highest-grossing A24 movie of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, The Drama collected 132.4 million in its global run. It is also Robert Pattinson‘s lowest-grossing film in 2026.

How much will Primetime have to earn to beat The Drama?

The Drama collected a modest sum at the worldwide box office, which is not expected to be a big challenge for Primetime to beat. The upcoming thriller, Primetime, would have to earn just $133 million to beat The Drama as Pattinson’s second-highest-grossing film of 2026. His highest-grossing movie of the year is The Odyssey, which has raked in $1.1 billion so far and is still counting. Beating that target for a film like Primetime is unlikely. If the upcoming thriller beats The Drama, it will also become A24’s 4th-highest-grossing film worldwide.

Check out the top 5 A24 films ever worldwide

Backrooms – $393.1 million Marty Supreme– $192.3 million Everything Everywhere All at Once – $147.9 million The Drama – $132.4 million Civil War – $127.3 million

Primetime follows the making of the reality television series To Catch a Predator, centered on host Chris Hansen as he confronted suspected child predators who arrived at sting houses and were subsequently arrested. Robert Pattinson starrer will be released on September 25.

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