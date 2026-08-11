Moana North America Box Office: Set To Beat Aquaman 2’s Dull Domestic Haul ( Photo Credit – Disney; Instagram )

Disney’s live-action Moana left the top 5 rankings in North America. The Dwayne Jackson starrer movie is looking like a massive loss against its break-even point. It is one of the biggest flops among Disney releases and now has its eyes set on beating another studio giant, which is also a big flop – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Disney’s live-action has tried its best to impress fans, but it hasn’t. Even the exhibitors kept the theaters open for the film, but it still isn’t earning enough to be a box-office success. Although this is a box-office flop, not all live-action remakes are financially unsuccessful; for example, Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon. Both were released last year, which was also the year Snow White was released, and they failed miserably.

Moana at the North American box office?

Dwayne Johnson starrer Moana dropped to #7 in the domestic box office rankings in its 5th three-day weekend from its #5 rank last weekend. Moana collected $2.9 million in its 5th weekend at the North American box office. It lost 545 theaters in North America, dropping by almost 47% from last weekend. The domestic total of the Dwayne Johnson starrer live-action hits $121.6 million at the North American box office so far and is still counting.

Moana is set to beat the DCEU flop Aquaman 2

Moana will not have many milestones to boast about after its box office run ends. It is now edging closer to beating the domestic haul of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Like Moana, Aquaman 2 is a box-office flop. It is a huge letdown compared to the first Aquaman movie, which collected $335.1 million, while the sequel raked in just $124.5 million in its domestic haul.

Moana is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Aquaman 2. The live-action movie will achieve this feat very soon. It will add a major DCEU biggie to its list of box office hits. Dwayne Johnson starrer Moana was released in the theaters on July 10.

Box office summary

Domestic – $121.6 million

International – $159.6 million

Worldwide – $281.2 million

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