Verity Trailer Review: And For Her Last Film of The Year, Anne Hathaway Has Decided To Scare You! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Anne Hathaway has already been seen on the big screen thrice this year, and she’s far from done for the year! The actress has two more releases scheduled. The trailer for her final film of the year — Verity — has now been released. The film is a screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Verity. Apart from Hathaway, the erotic thriller also stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

Anne Hathaway plays the titular character in the film, a renowned writer who is unable to finish her final book. The reason — she is paralyzed, and doctors say she cannot walk or talk again. In the trailer, we see her husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), welcome Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) to ghostwrite his wife’s last book. According to the husband, Lowen is the author’s choice. But Lowen is sceptical, as fans will recognise that her voice does not match the voice of their favourite writer.

Lowen still gives it a shot and tries to understand Verity better. But it only turns into a haunting experience when she begins to feel that Verity is onto her. She experiences terrifying situations where Verity’s eyes are always on her. However, it does not align with her current medical condition. It looks like Verity’s words have gone into Lowen’s head.

The trailer hints at Lowen discovering the real truth about the iconic writer. One that not even her fans are aware of. As Lowen delves into Verity’s unpublished autobiography, she begins to hallucinate. However, she is unable to differentiate reality from illusions. She tries to provoke Verity by nudging into her senses. But nothing helps her feel better.

The trailer of Verity sets the tone for a psychological thriller perfectly, without letting out much of the story. Anne Hathaway seems promising as a writer who set out to haunt a ghostwriter. Ironically, the ghost seems to be Verity instead of the new writer.

This is Anne Hathaway‘s 5th release of the year. Thankfully, I am not yet feeling the Anne Hathaway fatigue, as the actress has ensured variety in genres and roles across her films released this year. She plans to end the year on a dark note, terrifying the audience with her act and her words.

Watch the trailer here:

While the premise seems interesting, it will have to be more than that to entice the audience. Verity will be released in theatres in the first week of October, clashing with Tom Cruise’s Digger. A tough competition there! The film is directed by Michael Showalter and is set to add a dark tone to this October. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity is slated to release in India on 2nd October 2026, in cinemas only.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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