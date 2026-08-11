Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Finally Gets Beaten By This Horror Hit! (Photo Credit – Prime Video/Netflix)

It is astonishing how Obsession keeps beating Hollywood blockbusters left, right, and center! It has now surpassed the worldwide haul of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s most iconic movie ever – Mr & Ms Smith. The movie is inching closer to the $500 million milestone worldwide and keeps devouring many studio giants with established actors. Beating the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starrer highlights the horror film’s strong box-office presence.

Curry Barker’s film, beating other mainstream movies, highlights its remarkable box-office legs and audience demand. It has also beaten some of the Marvel biggies as well, including The Marvels, Ant-Man 3, Venom: The Last Dance, Thor, and more. Industry trackers also believe it could surpass Steven Spielberg’s Jaws as the all-time 4th-highest-grossing film worldwide.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

Obsession showed an extraordinary performance at the domestic box office as well. The movie collected a massive $263.3 million at the North American box office so far and is still counting. It is still earning winning numbers overseas. The movie collected $5.9 million in its 13th weekend, bringing the overseas gross to $224.7 million. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $488.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $263.3 million

International – $224.7 million

Worldwide – $488.1 million

Obsession takes down Mr & Mrs Smith’s global haul

Mr & Mrs Smith, by Doug Liman, featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was released in 2005. Their chemistry was highly praised, making the movie a commercial success. It was also a turning point in their personal lives. Anyway, according to Box Office Mojo, Mr & Mrs Smith collected $487.3 million worldwide. Obsession has surpassed the global haul of this Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starrer action comedy thriller.

The horror movie refuses to let go, and if things go well, then it will also beat Jaws. Curry Barker’s movie follows Bear, who breaks a One Wish Willow to force a nonconsensual relationship, inadvertently trapping his coworker Nikki Freeman in a nightmarish scenario fueled by his unhinged Obsession and a mind-control curse. Obsession was released on May 15.

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