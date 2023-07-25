Leonardo DiCaprio, today is a huge star in Hollywood and one of the leading faces of the film industry; he came into the world of acting at a very young age. But he, too, was once a kid with loads of curiosity in him, which eventually got him kicked out of a popular children’s show Romper’s Room. The Titanic star once shared this incident in an interview; keep scrolling to get the deets.

Leo rose to fame with his role as Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s magnum Opus Titanic and since then, he did not have to look back at all. The actor won hearts with his excellent acting, but it was not until 2015’s The Revenant that he earned the prestigious Oscar Award in the category of lead actor.

The children’s show Romper’s Room aired from the early 50s to the mid 90s, and Leonardo Dicaprio once, in an interview with Deadline, revealed that he was kicked out of the show as a child. He once recalled, “I have very faint memories of it, but I remember my stepbrother had dabbled in acting when he was young; Romper Room was the big hit show, and there I was.”

‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘ actor also added, “I remember running up to the camera, looking into it, and slapping it. They had to sit me down multiple times.” “And when the host said, ‘Hey, kids, it’s story time,’ I am screaming, at the top of my voice, ‘Yeaaah!’ And then they fired me. I’m afraid I deserved it. They had to kick me out.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has come a long way since then and is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood and one of the A-list stars working with the top directors. On the professional front currently, the actor will appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which received huge appreciation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

