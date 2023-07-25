Lady Gaga, one of the most popular singers-cum-actresses in Hollywood, has not only made it big in the music industry but has also shown her acting chops in projects like A Star Is Born, House of Gucci and others. Now, Gaga is all set to mesmerise everyone in Harley Quinn’s avatar in Joker: Folie à Deux. Well, being under the spotlight all the time can be quite trouble-worthy.

Over time, we have often heard celebs going under the knife to get their facial structures or bodily structures fixed. However, there were quite a lot of speculations that Gaga has also done some plastic surgery, but the songstress had once denied all those rumours but admitted that she was obsessed with facial injections. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lady Gaga may not have undergone any knife for plastic surgery or to change any particular part of her face, but the singer had once admitted that she had gone through a phase when she was obsessed with facial injections. Talking about it, she revealed while in a conversation with Howard Stern in 2013, “I’m telling you, I wasn’t exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, ‘Oh, let’s go see my girl’ and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvederm, and then leave.”

However, later on, a close pal of Lady Gaga being concerned about her beauty and facial health put some sense into her head. Gaga further added, “A photographer friend was like, ‘Gaga, I love you but if you don’t stop injecting sh*t in your face, I’m going to just kill you.'”

Before Gaga could debut her single, she was suggested to get her nose job done, but the Joker 2 actress didn’t pay any heed to them. In 2018 while promoting ‘A Star Is Born’, Lady Gaga had revealed, “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job, but I said, ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose. If people wanted me to look like a s*xpot, I would look like the opposite.”

Well, that’s Lady Gaga for you, always unapologetic and bold with her choices. Did you know that she was getting obsessed with facial injections back in the day? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: ‘Barbie’ Margot Robbie’s Girlfriends Were Majorly Disappointed That She Didn’t Have A Kissing Scene With Ryan Gosling, Asked “What’s Wrong With You?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News