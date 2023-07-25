Megan Fox, who enjoys more than 21 million followers on Instagram, has been trolled on many occasions in the past. And the same happened again when the model and actress asked her fans to donate money for her friend’s father’s pancreatic cancer treatment. The Hollywood actress took to her Instagram stories to share the post but got brutally trolled after the post was shared on Reddit. Scroll down to read the details.

Megan Fox recently made headlines when she unintentionally got involved in a scuffle after a fan attempted to attack Machine Gun Kelly. The latter’s bodyguard soon intervened but ended up pushing Megan into a barricade. MGK, however, soon helped her out of the situation.

Circling back to Megan Fox getting slammed on social media, the Transformers star took to her Instagram to share a Go Fund Me post where she asked her fans to help donate the money as her friend’s father is suffering from pancreatic cancer. She captioned her Instagram story as, “My friend’s dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do.” The screenshot shared in the post revealed that Megan’s friend needed $30K for the treatment. The social media users then did not waste any time in slamming the actress as to why she was asking for a donation when she herself could privately help her friend.

Take a look:

One user stated, “She should just pawn all of MGKS corny ass outfits and pay that way.” Another person shared, “Megan could very much make an anonymous donation to this fund or circulate it amongst a group of coworkers who are likely far better off financially than fans.” The next one shared, “She could have contributed privately.”

Another individual said, “If I had as much money as her, I’d cover 100% of a friend’s parent’s medical expenses before I asked strangers to.” One user said, “Hard to imagine this is up for debate. A celeb posted a gofundme for her sick friend. She could possibly easily afford this.”

Another person commented, “I feel so uncomfortable when wealthy celebrities post gofundme pages for people they know. I know we don’t understand the full situation, but it always gives me an ick feeling.” And, the next one concluded, “The wealthy should absolutely cover this. Sorry not sorry. Stop hoarding money and asking your much poorer fans to help.”

Megan Fox, has so far, not reverted to the trolls, but we will keep you posted. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

