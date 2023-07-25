Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest advocates of climate change and is always the first one to speak about saving the environment. However, in 2016, the Oscar-winning star got slammed for munching 8000 miles on a private jet to accept a green award. DiCaprio, at the time, got dubbed as a hypocrite. Scroll down to know more.

Speaking about Leonardo DiCaprio facing the heat, according to Page Six, took a private jet from Cannes to accept an environmental award and then flew straight back to France on another jet for a fund-raiser a night later. According to reports, DiCaprio was honored by the clean-water advocacy group and Robert De Niro and 24 hours later, he gave a speech at amfAR’s glitzy Cinema Against AIDS gala. A rep for the actor, after the controversy picked up heat, shared, “He was asked to speak at both Riverkeeper and amfAR events, but the only way to attend the two fundraisers was to hitch a ride with flights that were already planned.” DiCaprio’s rep added, “Leo helped both events raise millions, donated his own funds, auctioned off his house and had speaking roles in both programs.”

Environmental analyst Robert Rapier, at the time, slammed the Titanic star saying the actor’s movie-star lifestyle “diminishes his moral authority to lecture others on reducing their own carbon emissions.”

He added, “[He] demonstrates exactly why our consumption of fossil fuels continues to grow. It’s because everyone loves the combination of cost and convenience they offer. Alternatives usually require sacrifice of one form or another. Everybody says, ‘I’ve got a good reason for consuming what I consume’ . . . It’s the exact same rationalization for billions of people.”

In 2019, during a climate change speech, DiCaprio asserted, “As an actor, I pretend for a living. I play fictitious characters often solving fictitious problems,” adding, “I believe humankind has looked at climate change in that same way: as if it were a fiction, happening to someone else’s planet, as if pretending that climate change wasn’t real would somehow make it go away.”

