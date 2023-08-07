Zendaya has a knack for pulling off any look. Not afraid to experiment with her fashion and has been known to do some riskiest photoshoots ever. Zendaya’s fashion journey began early on. She started modeling very young and quickly learned how to work the camera. She soon began to land roles in television and film, and her fashion sense only grew from there.

The Dune star’s fashion choices have often been praised by critics and fans alike. She is known for her ability to mix and match different styles, and she always looks effortlessly cool. She is also a trendsetter, and her fashion choices often influence what other people wear.

Zendaya once appeared prettier than sunshine in a skimpy yellow bikini raising the mercury. The actress chose to complete her bikini look with the thinnest body chain clinging to her cleav*ge going down her navel.

While her abs looked perfect, Zendaya was the epitome of cuteness in the s*xiest way possible. She is also known for her love of accessories. She often wears statement necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. She also loves to wear hats and sunglasses. Her accessories always add a touch of glamour to her outfits, just as the body chain did!

The Spider-Man actress even accessorised her look with rings and a bracelet. Her perfectly manicured nails grabbed attention for details!

You can see the picture shared by a Reddit thread here.

