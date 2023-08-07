The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is spending an amazing time vacationing in Italy, which is currently the hot spot for Hollywood celebrities. His shirtless pictures have been going viral all over social media, and it’s making the ladies all sweaty and tingly! He is one of the most talented and underrated actors in Hollywood and has given some memorable performances in his career.

The actor stole everyone’s hearts with his performance in the war drama Hackshaw Ridge and his portrayal of Spider-Man is helmed as superior by certain sections of the audience after his appearance in MCU+Sony’s No Way Home in 2021; people started pushing for a third film in his franchise once again.

Andrew Garfield’s shirtless picture of having a back massage from most probably a friend while conversing with other pals has been going viral on Twitter and has been posted by Pop Base as well. In several other pictures, he could be seen sporting a pair of black swimming trunks with his perfectly styled hair and well-groomed stubble.

In one of the pictures, Andrew Garfield could be seen showering off aboard a boat after taking a dip in the water. The English actor’s picture having a back massage opened floodgates of comments on social media as many brought in the reference of Tom Holland‘s latest backshot stint from the TV show The Crowded Room.

One of the users wrote, “What is going on with these Spider-Man backshots? next is gonna be a picture of Tobey, bro “

Another said, “Classic boys trip “

Followed by one appreciating the cameraperson said, “Camera man knew what he was doing”

In another set of pics, the users’ comments were – One of them wrote, “And I am enjoying my view”

Followed by, “I’m also enjoying his time in Italy effin hell” and, “that a*s tho”

Check out the pictures here:

Andrew Garfield vacationing in Italy with friends. pic.twitter.com/G6LLRGotTV — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 6, 2023

Andrew Garfield with friends in Italy (NEWS) pic.twitter.com/BBbNrQRqmv — Andrew Garfield comfort (@dailyyandrew) August 3, 2023

