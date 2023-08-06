Angelina Jolie, a name that needs no introduction, is not only an extremely talented and versatile actress but an ardent fashionista. With time her style has evolved, and it’s absolutely praiseworthy, but the way she looked in the 90s is simply something else. Today we brought you a throwback of the actress when she went topless and flaunted her flawless body in a photoshoot.

The actress was married to the love of her life Brad Pitt and now share six children together before going their separate ways a few years ago and were now engrossed in a battle for their winery. Jolie has always turned heads in her red-carpet appearances, and her casual outings are equally stunning!

The throwback pictures that we have brought to you today go way back to 1995, and she was photographed by Marcel Indik as per the Twitter account CelebriCity, which shared the pictures of Angelina Jolie. The Lara Croft star could be seen flaunting her bare back by pulling down her black slip dress to her waist. She flaunted her tattoos boldly as she looked directly at the camera frame.

Angelina Jolie, in one of the pictures, pressed her b**bs with her hands while posing the walls flashing her b*tt crack and with her outfit lifted, showcasing those long and toned legs. Jolie accessorised her look with a chunky necklace and a bracelet. She also sported a pair of earrings and black heels.

In another pic, she could be seen with the slip dress on, and there we can see her makeup which is full coverage makeup with smokey eyes and n*de lips. Jolie sported a messy bob cut and perfectly manicured nails.

Take a look at the pictures of Jolie, and these will lift your mood and take your mind off of the fact that tomorrow is Monday.

What are your thoughts on this Throwback look of Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments!

