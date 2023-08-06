25-year-old Sydney Sweeney needs no introductions. The American actress – who gained immense international fame playing Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria is a sensual beauty who mesmerizes all with her beauty, grace and charm.

Sweeney – who currently has a strong presence on Instagram with a 15.5 million following, was appointed an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty in March 2020. And let us tell you, her introductory photoshoot saw her turn into a seductress who can cast a spell on all. Scroll below to check out the look.

While scrolling through Sydney Sweeney, we came across an old post simply captioned, “#savagexambassador” The single picture post saw the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actress turning up the heat dressed in a sheer black lacey corset style lingerie complete with boning. While the majority of the ensemble features the transparent material, the s*xy lingerie also incorporates satin panelling that helps give her a more snatched waist.

Sydney Sweeney’s s*xy photoshoot – which saw her pose seductively on a plush red couch and looking at the camera through the mirror, featured a plunging neckline that pushed her b**bs and made them pop up. The Euphoria actress styled the look with a chunky shiny silver bracelet, a delicate silver chain, fine long earrings, a delicate statement ring, long sheet black gloves, thigh-high sheer black stockings and black strappy heels. Her hair and makeup gave off an old glam vibe, with her blond locks styled in soft curls and her makeup comprising glossed-up peach lips, light eye shadow and blush.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

After a little research to know if there are more pictures from this s*xy photoshoot, we came across more pictures showing Sydney Sweeney posing seductively on a red satin bed, with her finger suggestively in her mouth and more. Check out more looks from the photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinephiles (@cinephilesofficials)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

What do you think of this Sydney Sweeney x Savage photoshoot? From 1-10, let us know in the comments how hot you think it is.

