Khushi Kapoor is one of the most promising star kids out there, and fans have been desperately waiting for her big Bollywood debut. The diva happens to be Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter and is soon making her debut on the OTT platform with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, which will be released on Netflix. The actress is now making headlines for her latest fashion affair, where she attended her BFF Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement in the city yesterday, donning a beautiful blush-pink coloured saree that she paired with a s*xy bralette blouse flaunting her ‘Patli Kamariya’, brides-to-be can take notes for their roka ceremony.

Khushi has quite a fan following on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her luxurious life, and we love her aesthetically pleasing feed on the photo-sharing site.

Now talking about her latest glamorous avatar, Khushi Kapoor attended her friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai, which was a star-studded affair, and celebrities including Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari made a stunning appearance at the party.

Khushi Kapoor wore a mirror-work saree by Arpita Mehta and paired it with a matching tiny bralette blouse, looking graceful. To complete the look, she accessorised her desi attire with a neck choker and a potli bag.

Khushi opted for subtle glam with winged eyes, bold bushy eyebrows and glossy nude lips to give a chic touch to her ethnic affair. The diva kept her hair open with middle-parting and soft waves at length. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Have a roka coming up and haven’t finalised your outfit yet? Khushi Kapoor’s saree with s*xy bralette blouse will subtly make you flaunt your Patli Kamariya with your partner drooling over it!

