Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The diva is late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter and is all set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ on Netflix opposite a stellar cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others. Khushi recently took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump, and in one of the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a s*xy bikini as she flaunted her toned midriff through it and is now getting trolled by netizens online who are also dragging her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Khushi is allegedly dating singer AP Dhillon, and the rumours are going rife on social media after the Brown Munde singer referred to her in his latest song, ‘True Stories’. Besides her professional life, Kapoor always steals the limelight with her chic fashion sense and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances.

Talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Khushi Kapoor shared a photo dump on the platform, and in one of the pictures, she donned a skimpy bikini flaunting her petite figure. She shared the pictures with a white heart emoji; take a look:

Reacting to Khushi’s picture on social media, a troll commented, “Yeh dono bahene bhut artificial types lgti hai…”

Another user commented, “Dekh raha Binod kya fashion aa gya chaddi bra me log photo shoot kar rahe hai😂”

A third commented, “Yrr Urfi to yuu hi badnam he 😢😂😂”

A fourth commented, “If u belongs to respected family should not show like this”

What do you think about netizens trolling Khushi Kapoor for her latest bikini upload? Tell us in the space below.

