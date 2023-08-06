Disha Patani has been one of the most popular and successful models in India for the past few years. She has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. However, her ads for a lingerie brand have always met with criticism and hate. The Malang actress receives a lot of online hate for promoting the lingerie brand and flaunting her perfect body in a p*nties and br*s from the ads she shoots.

However, Disha is always unfazed by the criticism and never shies away to put her beautiful body on display, going by ‘my body – my rules’. Her latest ad is proof of her undying confidence and charm to expose in the most sensuous yet classy way possible.

Disha Patani has shot for a new ad series for Calvin Klein, and trust us that this is the boldest and raunchiest the actress has gone to date. The Bharat actress’ campaigns for Calvin Klein quickly go viral. The campaign features her in sensuous and provocative ads, and while she has been hated and trolled for the same, she has also been praised for her confidence and s*x appeal.

Some people have praised her for owning her body confidently and her ability to display her s*xuality with utmost charm. Others have criticised her for her revealing outfits, and they have argued that she is promoting a harmful body image for young women. In her latest ad for Calvin Klien, Disha Patani is seen donning red lingerie.

She goes wet under the water, lying down in the rain feeling her body way more than required giving oomph and panache a threat as she sways in those curves! Disha chose a thin white shirt clinging to her upper body, making her bre*sts play peek-a-boo in the rain. We must to admit the slow-motion camera makes it hard to see the whole ad in one go!

You can watch it here and before you do, thank us for bringing this ad to you on a Sunday afternoon since it is totally NSFW!

Critics argue that Disha Patani’s association with Calvin Klein reinforces that women’s bodies are only valued for their s*x appeal. They also argue that her revealing outfits are not appropriate for Indian culture, but her successful collaboration with the brand is a testimony to the fact that she is a woman confident to flaunt her body in the best way possible, and it has solidified her status as a fashion icon.

More power to you, Disha. Keep slaying!

