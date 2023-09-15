BLACKPINK will get disbanded or not, a question surfacing all over the internet amid their massive fanbase who call themselves BLINKs. The popular K-pop girl band has been leading the chartbusters with their group and solo projects. They have been making and breaking records. The band consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

Now, after reports started to speculate about Lalisa not renewing her contract with YG Entertainment, the agency finally responded to it. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop and know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement to a South Korean media outlet, TV Report, YG Entertainment addressed all the rumours about Lisa not renewing her contract and refuting those speculations, they stated, “We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumours that are going around are nothing that is confirmed.”

BLACKPINK debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. However, as the contract expiration date came nearer, rumours about Lisa and YG Entertainment not coming to terms were speculated. Yesterday, it was also reported that Lalisa Manobal has rejected YG Entertainment’s $40 million USD offer, which resulted in a drip in the stock price by 7.34%, and currently, they are standing at 77,500 KRW.

Well, we don’t know about any other members’ contract status. So, where does that leave for BLACKPINK’s future?

On the other hand, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl band to achieve yet another success by ranking #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the UK Official Album Chart Top 100.

Recently, Lisa was mobbed by her fans at the airport, and the chaotic situation happened, given the reports of her not renewing her contract with her agency. However, even in that situation, the idol was seen smiling as she made her way through the crowd.

Lisa is also leading the headlines for dating TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault.

Well, what do you think will happen to BLACKPINK’s future?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Goblin’s Deleted Raunchy Kissing Scene Between Gong Yoo & Kim Go Eun Goes Viral! Actor Passionately Smooching Kim Is Sure To Leave You Lingering With Thoughts Of You Know What – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News