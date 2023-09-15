Advertisement

BTS has a huge fandom across the world, and there’s no denying it. Each and every member of this K-pop boy band has a separate fanbase. V aka Taehyung, is one of them who is adored and admired for his bubbly and goofy nature. Well, even after being a celebrity, he always tries to interact with his fans and his obsession with watching their vlogs led him to get some thirsty response from his ARMYs. Why? Scroll ahead to check it out.

Apparently, Taehyung had mentioned his obsession with watching his fans’ videos on Weverse. Recently, while interacting with his fans, he asked them to post more of it, or else…!

Well, or else nothing. V just subtly threatened his fans that he wants to see more ARMY vlogs; otherwise, he will start posting his hands and feet’s pictures instead of his face. He even shared a screenshot of his YouTube search history, which showed that he has been watching fans’ videos only.

Not just this, after declaring his obsession, amid promoting Layover, V launched a Weverse event where his fans could participate and upload their vlogs to win a special prize. Check it out as shared on Twitter:

Recently, V hosted a streaming session on Stationhead and asked ARMYs to upload more vlogs and edits. However, his request and threats received a lot of thirst trap responses as his fans think he doesn’t know that there’s a market for hands and feet pictures. Lol!

A fan commented, “THATS STILL A WIN FOR US ??”

Another ARMY wrote, “Feet for free ? i don’t think people will mind that,” while one of them penned, “Uhm I don’t think Tae knows that there is actually a market in this fandom for hands and feet pics too.”

Another fan wrote, “He doesn’t know that we have kink on his hands.” One of the comments can be read as, “babe this isn’t a threat it’s a TREAT.”

Well, V bring it on. We would also love to watch your hands and feet pictures. What say?

