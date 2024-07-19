South Korean actor/singer Cha Eun Woo is a popular artist with millions of fans across the world. The handsome star was in the news a few days back for his alleged dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Rose. But now he is trending on social media because of his swooning photoshoot for a prestigious media outlet. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Eun Woo is an actor and member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO. He is best known for his role as Lee Su Ho in True Beauty. He has also appeared in Gangnam Beauty, Island, A Good Day to be a Dog, and Wonderful. He released his album Entity earlier this year. In 2019, he was named the male ‘Hot Instagrammer,’ and the year before that, he was one of GQ Korea’s Men of the Year.

In February last year, Cha Eun Woo was on Forbes 30 Under 30, and this year, he was at the 11th spot on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity. Recently, the ASTRO member posed for GQ Korea, and the pictures went viral on social media. He was featured as the cover model for the outlet’s August issue and undoubtedly looked charming and dashing. According to AllKPop, it is True Beauty’s first collaboration with Saint Laurent.

Cha Eun Woo was dressed in signature Saint Laurent! He sported a black suit with matching pants and a white shirt underneath. He accessorized with a classic black tie. Pop Base posted two monochrome pictures of the ASTRO singer, and in one of them, he posed on a couch wearing a pair of glasses, which brought out a certain amount of sexiness.

Another picture showed Cha Eun Woo wearing an oversized coat and gloves. In the second picture, he ditched his glasses. His hair was perfectly combed and well-groomed. Cha’s face featured light makeup, which enhanced his looks and made him more handsome. The netizens cannot stop gushing over the True Beauty star’s handsomeness.

One of the users wrote, “CHA EUNWOO LOOKS SO FINE.”

CHA EUNWOO LOOKS SO FINE 🧎‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hPshx04hmf — eunwoo loml (@bieunu) July 19, 2024

Another shared, “Cha Eunwoo slays every photo shoot, but he looks extra gorgeous this time in YSL.”

Cha Eunwoo slays every photoshoot, but he looks extra gorgeous this time in YSL 🔥#ChaEunwoo #차은우 #SaintLaurent pic.twitter.com/d4hccisUn3 — berry 🐾 (@berryeunu) July 19, 2024

Another said, “The photoshoot showcases his charisma and style, further solidifying his status as a top celebrity and fashion icon.”

And, “He is so pretty.”

One fan shared another picture from the photoshoot in which he was wearing a brown suit with a dark green shirt underneath and a matching tie.

Check out his pictures here:

Cha Eunwoo stuns for GQ Korea. pic.twitter.com/CdZSdnRnDd — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2024

Cha Eun Woo also posted pictures from the photoshoot on his Instagram account, which has over 45.7 million followers.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

