Kanguva’s second day at the box office has been reduced to ashes, taking the total collection of two days to 33.25 crore, including the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions! Suriya’s film has come crashing down, which might not be such great news as of now.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, November 15, the action drama witnessed a massive drop of around 61% at the box office, bringing 9.25 crore to the box office. While Suriya could not even earn double digits, it raises concern over the fate of the film!

The two-day total of Suriya’s film could not even match the opening day collection of The GOAT. In fact, it just surpassed the opening day collection of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. And this comparison is fair since all these films have been mounted on huge budgets!

Recovers Only 10% Of Its Budget

Kanguva‘s budget is reported to be a massive 300 crore or more. Taking the lower limit, it has only earned 10% of its entire gigantic budget and needs a very quick recovery at the box office to achieve a respectable fate over a period of time.

Here are the top 10 opening day collections (India) of Kollywood films released in 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 45 crore Vettaiyan: 32 crore Indian 2: 26 crore Kanguva: 24 crore Aamran: 21.80 crore Raayan: 13.70 crore Thangalaan: 13.30 crore Captain Miller: 8.80 crore Maharaja: 4.70 crore Aranmanai 4: 4.65 crore

Will Saturday Boost The Film?

It all depends on how the upcoming weekend treats the film and whether the audiences give it a chance, or else it would be a road to disaster for the superstar film.

Here is the 2-day breakdown of the film at the box office (India collections).

Day 1: 24 crore

Day 2: 9.25 crore

Total: 33.25 crore

