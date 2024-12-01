The Great Indian Kapil Show finally brought the much-awaited union of Krushna Abhishek and Govinda. There were clarifications, apologies, taunts, sarcasm, forgiveness, and, above all, there was love. But this was just a 2-minute cut-out from the 40 – 45 minute episode. And honestly, it was the only good part.

What Is With The Sexist Jokes? Are They Still Relevant?

So, this episode started just like a Boys Locker Room chat. Kapil Sharma, leading the way with Govinda, Chunky Pandey and Shakti Kapoor following the path. There were a lot of shots fired at each other’s ‘Jawani Ke Din’ being flaunted so casually that I am just surprised at the audacity to whiff these jokes as Jawani Ke Din.

While this fun banter did not know when they crossed the line comfortably with Kapil Sharma being ignorant enough to ask Govinda about his actresses and then say, Producer script senate ya bolte the maje maje mein picture ho jaayegi!

Now, as much as this joke made me uncomfortable, I am still okay with this if all the actresses who worked with Govinda are okay with taking the tag of ‘Maja’ in an actor’s life! This is what they have earned for their illustrious and hard-working careers!

The more irritating part was Kapil Sharma, out of the blue, made me feel guilty for judging him while he dozed over some gyaan for not taking jokes in their spirit. Then, let me jump to the much-awaited reunion. I started feeling uncomfortable the moment this Bharat Milaap and Vanvaas theme turned into dissecting Ghar ke Kalesh on a social platform.

Govinda literally talked about women in families planning this kalesh while defending his wife and Krushna, still taking subtle digs at her while he made sure that the Bhanja said sorry to the Mami. Well, should this not be done at home? I came here to relax and see another Kalesh settle-unsettle!

Whatever The Great Indian Kapil Show tried doing on this episode was out of my comfort zone, at the least! Well, even if this was a boys’ locker room episode, I was totally not interested to peep in this locker room!

For more such exclusive interviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa Exclusive: “Vanraj Was Her Identity,” Sudhanshu Pandey Breaks Silence On Quitting No. 1 Show, “After 1.5 Years The Story Ended”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News