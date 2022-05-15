One cannot deny that media works day and night to bring favourite celebrity gossip and news to their fans. But those working on the field have to work way harder, irrespective of the surroundings or the weather. A leading photographer has now slammed Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif for not doing anything for them. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at Six Senses fort in Rajasthan. Paparazzi members flew all the way to the location hoping they will finally get pictures of the newlyweds. But the couple did not even make an appearance after their nuptials. On the other hand, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in the Vastu building and their highly covered vans did not even allow photographers to click the attendees properly.

Leading photographer Viral Bhayani in a conversation with Hindustan Times has slammed both the celebrity couples. Talking about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, he said, “I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is ₹830 crores, what are you trying to prove by doing this.”

On the other hand, Viral is ready to even sponsor Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding reception. “Even Katrina (Kaif, actor) and Vicky (Kaushal, actor) got married but they didn’t do anything for us. Ek reception kar dete toh kya farak padta. Main sponsor karwa deta.” Bhayani elaborates, also adding “I’m no one to comment on it but this is the least you can do is a public person. Appreciate the fact that the fans love you so much,” he added.

Just not that, he even revealed that Urfi Javed who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT earns more than any Bollywood actor at this point!

