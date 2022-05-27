Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained last year by Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid at Cordelia Cruise. The drug probing agency claimed that they had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

The superstar’s son and his friends had to serve nearly a month in Arthur Road jail before being released on bail. A special investigating team has been probing the case since then. After eight long months, now the agency has a clean chit for Aryan as they couldn’t find any incriminating evidence against him. His lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has now reacted to NCB’s clean chit.

During a conversation with NDTV, Aryan Khan’s lawyer said that he is happy that NCB has accepted their mistake. “I’m relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him. He was not found with any drugs and I had clearly indicated to the court that the arrest was completely meaningless,” he said.

Mukul Rohatgi also said, “I’m happy that the NCB has acted professionally. At least at the time of filing the charge sheet, admitting and realising that there was no reason to proceed against this young man. They have admitted their mistake.” Moreover, he pointed out that the ‘dark chapter’ should now be forgotten and move on as the future of the star kid is bright.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer said, “All is well that ends well. Once you forget the dark chapter of 26 days and the anxiety which it caused to the accused and to his parents and well-wishers, I think we should look at the future. Now, the future is bright and the chapter should be closed.”‘

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son being cleared of all charges and bail conditions, Mukul Rohatgi said, “It was a harrowing experience for him and the family. I’m happy that all this is done.”

