Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in the headlines this week after he attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar bash every year. Pictures and videos from the event also went viral on social media. However, his public appearance seemingly made fans to wonder about his weird behaviour.

Advertisement

The superstar seemingly looked disinterested in getting clicked by the shutterbugs. He has been avoiding the paparazzi ever since his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drugs bust case last year that made a lot of noise in media as well as on social media.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the private airport along with his wife Gauri Khan. His guards covered them with an umbrella as they were avoiding getting clicked. This led many of his ardent fans to wonder about his behaviour.

Some of SRK’s fans even called it as valid behaviour and went on to call media toxic. A user on a popular paparazzi Instagram account commented, ” Yarrr whtssss this… Why are they hiding… I’m not liking this behaviour… somebody tell us whts happening… Is everything ok “, and even tagged the superstar’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

While another accused media, “Woh log muh chupaate fir bhi tum besharam log unke piche piche ghumte ho,” a third user defended Shah Rukh Khan, “If they don’t want to be photographed why do you bother? Just understand the memo and let them be. Basic decency shouldn’t have to be taught.”

Some users hailed SRK and Gauri Khan as ‘Perfect Couple’ and ‘The Royal Couple’.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan announced his film with Rajkumar Hirani with a funny video. King Khan took to his instagram handle and wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Must Read: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed In Amritsar During The Shoot Of Shankar’s Next, Fans Are Impressed With Pan-Indian Craze Of RRR Star & Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube