Ram Charan, who is known for his performance in Telugu films like Magadheera, Naayak and Yevadu, is currently basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s latest pan India release RRR. While the Jr NTR co-starrer continues to wreak havoc at the box office, the actor has begun shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s yet-untitled upcoming multilingual film in Amritsar, Punjab.

On Monday, a video clip from the sets of the film began making the rounds on social media and it shows Ram being mobbed by fans. In the said clip, Cherry – as he is called by fans and family, can be seen surrounded by fans as they chant his name loudly. Scroll down to check it out.

For those who do not know, Ram Charan will be collaborating for the first time with filmmaker Shankar for this untitled next, currently dubbed RC 15. Starring Kiara Advani as the female lead, the actor has been shooting for the film in Amritsar for some time now.

In the now-viral clip, Ram Charan can be seen asking his entourage to make way for his fans to reach and interact with him. He can also be seen obliging fans with a few picture requests as he posed for selfies. Fans of the actor have said the video is proof of his popularity in the north as well.

Commenting on the video, that shows fans from Punjab crazy for the actor who predominately works in Telugu films, one fan called him “man of the masses”. Another fan, calling this love a testament to the actor’s pan-India popularity, wrote, “Can’t wait to see similar visuals in London, New York, etc.” Check out the video and more fan comments below.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film, also starring Jr NTR in the lead, was a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Tarak), and their fight against the British Raj. His upcoming next includes Koratala Siva’s Acharya, also starring Chiranjeev, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal and Shankar’s next currently known as RC 15.

