The producers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ dropped the theatrical trailer ahead of the movie’s release on Tuesday.

The theatrical trailer not only establishes the father-son duo as comrades protecting the holy land and divine forest near ‘Dharmasthali,’ but it also heightens the anticipation for the film’s release.

Ram Charan is portrayed as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river. Ram Charan has a high threshold for protecting the holy place, as he is seen locking horns with the offenders in order to protect Dharmasthali.

The other half of the trailer features Chiranjeevi in the title role, facing off against the villain, played by Sonu Sood.

The trailer also implies that Ram Charan is nothing more than Chiranjeevi’s shadow, sent to protect Dharmasthali. One of the most intriguing aspects is the duo’s screen time together, while the background music is an added bonus.

‘Acharya,’ directed by Koratala Siva, stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the female leads.

The film, which is set to be released on April 29, garners a lot of attention following the release of the trailer.

