The makers of the blockbuster epic RRR had released the full video of the popular song Naatu Naatu earlier. Even after garnering lakhs of views on YouTube, the release of Naatu Naatu has triggered fan wars on Twitter.

Advertisement

A flurry of comparisons between the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR had resulted in arguments between their respective fans.

Advertisement

Claiming that Jr NTR has footed the steps better than Ram Charan, and vice-versa, the actors’ fans began to argue, resulting in online fan wars. Leaving the comment section spoiled, some of the Internet users have written cuss words as well.

Naatu Naatu fans have found differences between NTR‘s and Ram Charan’s dance moves, pointing at many mistakes, which went unseen earlier.

As the RRR director SS Rajamouli claimed to have shot many takes to ensure perfect synchronisation, fans began blasting him for missing many moves that were not the same.

Must Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni To Build India’s First Virtual Production Stage, Says “It Enables The Creative Mind To Imagine Without Limit & Then Create It”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube