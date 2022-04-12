The pre-release event of the Yash- starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, director Prashanth Neel spoke highly of Kannada hero Yash.

Prashanth Neel, who spoke at the press meet on Monday, said, “I request the Telugu audience to give a small place in your hearts for Yash. He will charm you as Rocky Bhaay in ‘KGF 2’ as well”.

The KGF: Chapter 2 director also showered praise on Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Shobu Yarlagadda, the men behind ‘Baahubali 2’, which he considers an inspiration.

“Before the release of ‘Baahubali’, the pan-India market was a pipedream. Rajamouli sir opened up the pan-India market to everyone, and he paved the way with Baahubali. He is an inspiration to any Indian filmmaker,” Prashanth Neel said.

Previously, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhaay in KGF: Chapter 2, had to face the ire of a journalist at the event on Monday.

Yash did not hesitate to apologise and convinced the journalist that he had not been aware of the timings, but was simply following the team’s schedule.

“I know the value of time. So, please accept my sorry, as I was not aware of the exact timings you people were called here for an interactive session”, Yash said.

Elaborating further, Yash explained that they have been travelling by private jet, which requires permission with respect to the weather conditions, thus causing a mix-up in their schedules. Yash’s humility in this particular situation has drawn much positivity for him among the folks.

Earlier during the promotions of Sukumar’s directorial ‘Pushpa’, Allu Arjun faced the same situation, as he was juggling between cities for the movie’s publicity. Allu Arjun had quoted a similar reason, when a journalist posed a question on his punctuality in Bengaluru.

