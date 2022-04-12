Actor Vijay, who is called ‘Thalapathy’ in Tamil Nadu, finally appeared in front of a TV channel for an interview, ahead of the release of his film ‘Beast’.

Advertisement

The ‘Theri’ actor had an elaborate interaction, as he spoke of an unexpected incident in his life.

Advertisement

Previously, during the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021, the ‘Master’ star Vijay made headlines by cycling from his home to the polling station, attracting a large crowd of bikers on the road who kept up with him.

Recalling the incident, Vijay said, “The booth is really close to my house. As I came out to start off, my son told me to take his bicycle, as I was wondering how to park my car at the polling booth.”

Vijay further explained, “I just went with the idea, only to realise that I was followed by many, and many news channels even aired it live. I didn’t expect such a huge reaction. Seeing it, my son called and asked, ‘Is my cycle good?’ I just laughed off.”

Vijay, however, had refrained from media interviews and appearing for movie promotions on media channels for a long time now.

Quoting the reason behind his decision not to appear before the media, Vijay stated that he was once misquoted by a newspaper, and hence forbid himself from attending movie-related interviews.

Vijay’s ‘Beast’ is all set for theatrical release on April 13, in which he is paired with Pooja Hegde.

Must Read: RRR Writer On Casting For Komaram Bheem: “Only NTR Jr Can Do Justice To Bheem’s Character”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube